WINK News

Watch Now

Former Hendry County deputy found guilty after knocking handcuffed man unconscious

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.

According to the state attorney’s office, 30-year-old Tyler Williams was found guilty of violating a man’s civil rights and obstructing justice and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The obstruction charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to evidence presented at trial, on or about July 4, 2023, Williams willfully deprived the civil rights of a man by throwing him to the ground and injuring him.

Williams was charged with the two felonies in federal court in early April 2024, after knocking a handcuffed man unconscious.

Williams then wrote a false justification for the use of force on the man in an incident report, which led to the obstructing justice charge.

His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Williams was indicted on April 3, 2024.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.