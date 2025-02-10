WINK News

Fort Myers riverfront condo One breaks ground

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.

That appears set to change, as the investors behind One, a luxury condominium project, officially broke ground Feb. 7 on a vacant lot at 2581-2585 First St., adjacent to what’s known as The Heitman House. In the meantime, a sales office for the project that is about 30% sold is located at 2214 First St., just across the street from Ford’s Garage.

One will be 21 stories with 34 units and luxury amenities, with units starting at about $1.25 million in price and ranging up to $5.5 million for a penthouse suite.

