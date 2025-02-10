Fort Myers riverfront condo One breaks ground

WINK News
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County and most recently killed a dolphin, according to samples from Collier County Pollution Control.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Lehigh Acres duplex.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian attempting to cross Hancock Bridge Parkway in Lee County.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continuing stretch of warmer conditions along with a few rain showers this Monday.
A teenager will face sentencing Monday for shooting and killing another teenager at the DeSoto County Fair.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosted its third annual Puppy Bowl late Sunday morning. The event aimed to highlight puppies in need of homes.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.
The Weather Authority says sun and clouds overhead will lead to another day with above-average temperatures.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office youth boxing program is your kid’s golden ticket to mastering the art of self-defense.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
That appears set to change, as the investors behind One, a luxury condominium project, officially broke ground Feb. 7 on a vacant lot at 2581-2585 First St., adjacent to what’s known as The Heitman House. In the meantime, a sales office for the project that is about 30% sold is located at 2214 First St., just across the street from Ford’s Garage.
One will be 21 stories with 34 units and luxury amenities, with units starting at about $1.25 million in price and ranging up to $5.5 million for a penthouse suite.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.