Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded.

FWC confirmed that the big panther was an adult male that weighed 166 pounds and was found in Babcock Ranch.

The panther project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered cat.

When collaring a panther, biologists conduct a comprehensive health assessment that includes blood tests and collecting tissue samples for genetic analysis.

The GPS collars deployed on panthers allow researchers to track movement patterns, survival, reproduction and habitat use.

The first reported Florida Panther death of this year was on Jan. 10. It was found on Immokalee Road, 2 miles east of Oil Well Grade Road.

This death was due to a vehicle.

In 2024, 36 Florida panthers were reported dead. The 36th death was reported on Dec. 28 and was due to being struck by a vehicle.

Twenty-nine of the 36 panthers found dead in 2024 were due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, two were killed from predation and four died from unknown causes.

The 2024 death total was near the record, which was 42 in both 2015 and 2016.

The core population of Florida panthers is found south of Lake Okeechobee.

According to FWC, there are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.

For more information about panthers, go to FWC’s Panther Pulse.

It is unknown when exactly the panther was found.