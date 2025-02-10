Kids battling cancer in Fort Myers receive cuddly companions from donor

Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.

In a heartwarming event, kids like 11-year-old Edwin Garcia received cuddly companions to support them in their fight against cancer.

“I’m here because I have cancer,” said Edwin.

Edwin, who is facing cancer for the third time, took his time choosing a soft toy to accompany him.

His mother, Katie Garcia, explained Edwin’s journey, saying, “Edwin was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2017. He had his first relapse in 2019, and now we’re back here again because he had a second relapse.”

Barry Lukatch, the donor, provided the bears, pandas, puppies, sloths and other snuggly friends.

He said he wanted to give the children “something that they would have for maybe the rest of their life.”

Six-year-old Nahomy Romero chose a bunny to match her pink bunny hat and enjoyed decorating a shirt for it.

Three-year-old Sienna Perez picked a unicorn she named Princess.

Her father, Jose Perez, appreciated the event, saying, “It gets us out of our room. So we normally come here or go to the playroom; six hours is a long time for a three-year-old. So, this is nice. It’s good for her to socialize as well.”

Sienna was thrilled to dress her unicorn and said, “Bring it home.”

Lukatch expressed his gratitude for providing these gifts. “I am so thankful that I’ve been able to do this for them. It just makes me glow inside to know that I can pass my love to them through these stuffed animals,” he said.

Barry’s generosity ensures that children fighting sickle cell or cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital will always have a comforting companion.

To support this cause, click here.