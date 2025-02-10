Kids battling cancer in Fort Myers receive cuddly companions from donor

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
In a heartwarming event, kids like 11-year-old Edwin Garcia received cuddly companions to support them in their fight against cancer.
“I’m here because I have cancer,” said Edwin.
Edwin, who is facing cancer for the third time, took his time choosing a soft toy to accompany him.
His mother, Katie Garcia, explained Edwin’s journey, saying, “Edwin was first diagnosed with leukemia back in 2017. He had his first relapse in 2019, and now we’re back here again because he had a second relapse.”
Barry Lukatch, the donor, provided the bears, pandas, puppies, sloths and other snuggly friends.
He said he wanted to give the children “something that they would have for maybe the rest of their life.”
Six-year-old Nahomy Romero chose a bunny to match her pink bunny hat and enjoyed decorating a shirt for it.
Three-year-old Sienna Perez picked a unicorn she named Princess.
Her father, Jose Perez, appreciated the event, saying, “It gets us out of our room. So we normally come here or go to the playroom; six hours is a long time for a three-year-old. So, this is nice. It’s good for her to socialize as well.”
Sienna was thrilled to dress her unicorn and said, “Bring it home.”
Lukatch expressed his gratitude for providing these gifts. “I am so thankful that I’ve been able to do this for them. It just makes me glow inside to know that I can pass my love to them through these stuffed animals,” he said.
Barry’s generosity ensures that children fighting sickle cell or cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital will always have a comforting companion.
To support this cause, click here.