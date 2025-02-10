Lee County deputies using VR for safe high-risk training scenarios

WINK News
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
This new approach allows deputies to prepare for high-risk situations without putting anyone in danger.
The virtual reality system immerses deputies in intense scenarios, such as active shooters and hostage situations, through the push of a button.
Jesse Santero, the public information officer for LCSO, said, “The virtual reality training is just another layer of training that we add to what we already do. It’s an immersive experience that our deputies are able to go on.”
The system costs approximately $91,000, which is significantly less than organizing large-scale training sessions with live ammunition.
“The weapons they’re using here model exactly what they use in their live duty every day. They have no firearm component to them. What they’re actually shooting through them is compressed air,” said Megan Payne, a sergeant in the LCSO Training Division.
Before training begins, deputies secure their real weapons in a locked box.
They then use a VR headset, arm sensors and a simulated weapon to engage in the scenarios, giving verbal commands and making quick decisions similar to real life.
Payne explained the system’s benefits, saying, “It’s very mobile. So this morning alone, we were out at a school in First Precinct. We were able to get six First Precinct deputies through this training in a short amount of time and get them back on the road providing service to our community.”
While the virtual reality system offers a realistic experience, it does not replace real-world training.
Payne said, “Sheriff Marceno wants us to get the best training available that we have, and fortunately for us, we’re able to do that on both spectrums—virtually and in real-world scenarios. Our deputies walk away, gaining knowledge from both situations. Neither one of them is less effective or better than the other.”
In life-threatening situations, split-second decisions are critical, and this training helps deputies prepare for those moments.