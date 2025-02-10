Lee County deputies using VR for safe high-risk training scenarios

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.

This new approach allows deputies to prepare for high-risk situations without putting anyone in danger.

The virtual reality system immerses deputies in intense scenarios, such as active shooters and hostage situations, through the push of a button.

Jesse Santero, the public information officer for LCSO, said, “The virtual reality training is just another layer of training that we add to what we already do. It’s an immersive experience that our deputies are able to go on.”

The system costs approximately $91,000, which is significantly less than organizing large-scale training sessions with live ammunition.

“The weapons they’re using here model exactly what they use in their live duty every day. They have no firearm component to them. What they’re actually shooting through them is compressed air,” said Megan Payne, a sergeant in the LCSO Training Division.

Before training begins, deputies secure their real weapons in a locked box.

They then use a VR headset, arm sensors and a simulated weapon to engage in the scenarios, giving verbal commands and making quick decisions similar to real life.

Payne explained the system’s benefits, saying, “It’s very mobile. So this morning alone, we were out at a school in First Precinct. We were able to get six First Precinct deputies through this training in a short amount of time and get them back on the road providing service to our community.”

While the virtual reality system offers a realistic experience, it does not replace real-world training.

Payne said, “Sheriff Marceno wants us to get the best training available that we have, and fortunately for us, we’re able to do that on both spectrums—virtually and in real-world scenarios. Our deputies walk away, gaining knowledge from both situations. Neither one of them is less effective or better than the other.”

In life-threatening situations, split-second decisions are critical, and this training helps deputies prepare for those moments.