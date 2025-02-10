WINK News

Watch Now

Peace River Wildlife Center celebrates reopening

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.

Staff, volunteers, supporters and the public celebrated the latest reopening Feb. 7 when a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception heralded its fourth comeback over the past several years. While the center officially reopened Jan. 27, the hospital on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard reopened Nov. 7, said Beth Marcino, director of development for the center.

The nonprofit, founded in the 1980s by veterinarian Dr. Jerry Gingerich, is facing a funding crisis.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.