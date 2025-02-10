Persistent red tide bloom off Naples to Boca Grande raises concerns

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has taken a significant step forward in training by incorporating virtual reality technology.
Joffre followed his dream across continents after graduating from Gulf Coast. Now he’s back on the professional soccer pitch in his hometown.
Fort Myers Beach’s businesses face pressure to comply with floodplain regulations or leave the island by March 1.
As the weather warms up, more people are heading to the beach. However, those with beach plans in Southwest Florida should be aware of the persistent red tide affecting the coastline.
A crash on I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County turned a routine drive into a heartbreaking search for a missing pet.
A massive fire recently burned the Christ at Crossroads Church in Lehigh Acres, and the community is rallying to support the church’s recovery.
Children battling cancer in Fort Myers are finding comfort in a special friend thanks to a generous donor.
Two veterans in Southwest Florida routinely receive vital support through local food distributions, highlighting a significant issue affecting many who have served our country.
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
Ralph Arwood, a pilot and environmentalist, took WINK News anchor Liz Biro on a flight from Naples to Boca Grande to observe the red tide.
“You can see the red tide goes for many miles into the gulf,” said Arwood. He added, “For the last week, it’s been right on the surface. It’s this bright orangish-red color.”
On Saturday afternoon, the worst of the bloom was 10 miles off Cayo Costa, staining the water and extending for miles.
Arwood said, “If wildlife get stuck in the middle of this, it’s got a long way to go to get clean water.”
Boaters entering the bloom may experience burning eyes, coughing, and shortness of breath. Arwood mentioned, “Last week, there was some like this right along Sanibel and Captiva.”
Arwood shared his observation, saying, “I’ve been doing it for 8 years, and there’s been some every year. Some years worse than others—this has been the biggest I’ve seen. It went from Sanibel to 15 miles offshore—one big bloom.”
Rick Bartleson, a research scientist with the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, showed Biro the aftermath of the bloom—a canal in Sanibel filled with dead fish.
Bartleson expressed concern, saying, “The patch that was south of us now seems to be west of us, and so it doesn’t seem to be moving away.”
When asked about the duration of the bloom, Bartleson said, “Probably by March if it’s still going in March.”
Looking down from the skies, Arwood, who has lived in the area since the 1980s, described the situation as aggravating.
“It seems to be more often, and it seems to last longer,” said Arwood. “It’s disappointing. Our reason to be here is the quality of living and the quality of water, and it keeps getting worse.”
The red tide may lead to more challenges if it continues to linger.