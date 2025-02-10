Dolphin found dead in Collier County amid red tide warnings

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Lehigh Acres duplex.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian attempting to cross Hancock Bridge Parkway in Lee County.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continuing stretch of warmer conditions along with a few rain showers this Monday.
A teenager will face sentencing Monday for shooting and killing another teenager at the DeSoto County Fair.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosted its third annual Puppy Bowl late Sunday morning. The event aimed to highlight puppies in need of homes.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
Drivers along Interstate 75 near Colonial Boulevard can expect changes soon.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
The dolphin death was reported on Sand Dollar Island. Until a necropsy can be completed, we won’t know if red tide killed this animal.
Other Collier County beaches affected include Barefoot Beach, Delnor-Wiggins State Park, Outer Clam Bay and Vanderbilt Lagoon.
The red tide is also the result of fish deaths and respiratory irritation to locals.
Respiratory irritation is possible at beaches with onshore winds. Those with chronic respiratory illnesses should avoid beaches.
This follows previous red tide reports in Sanibel and Lee County.
This is the status of red tide levels at beaches in Collier County, as reported by the Collier County Pollution Control on Thursday:
Click here to get an update on the red tide respiratory forecast every three hours.