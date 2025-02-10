WINK News

Dolphin found dead in Collier County amid red tide warnings

Writer: Kendell Gordon
Published: Updated:
Dead fish in Sanibel, CREDIT: WINK News
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.

The dolphin death was reported on Sand Dollar Island. Until a necropsy can be completed, we won’t know if red tide killed this animal.

Other Collier County beaches affected include Barefoot Beach, Delnor-Wiggins State Park, Outer Clam Bay and Vanderbilt Lagoon.

The red tide is also the result of fish deaths and respiratory irritation to locals.

Respiratory irritation is possible at beaches with onshore winds. Those with chronic respiratory illnesses should avoid beaches. 

This follows previous red tide reports in Sanibel and Lee County.

This is the status of red tide levels at beaches in Collier County, as reported by the Collier County Pollution Control on Thursday:

  • Barefoot Beach: Medium
  • Vanderbilt Beach: Low
  • Seagate Beach: Low
  • Naples Pier: Not Present
  • South Marco Beach: Not Present

Click here to get an update on the red tide respiratory forecast every three hours.

