Researchers found lasting effects from COVID-19

COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.

Isolation, social distancing and mask-wearing became the norm when COVID-19 swept across the globe, resulting in more than 20 million deaths. Now, a new risk emerges for anyone who has tested positive.

“What was surprising to find is just having a COVID-positive test was associated with a twofold increased risk in heart attack, stroke and death risk,” said Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Stanley Hazen.

In a study of over 250,000 people, Hazen found that the risk wasn’t just immediate but extended for up to three years.

“The risk extends for as long as follow-up information was available. So as far out to three years,” Hazen said.

The severity of the infection also plays a role in the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death.

“People who had severe COVID were at an even substantial increased risk, not twofold, but like three to sevenfold increased risk,” said Hazen. “If they had severe COVID, meaning they were hospitalized for their COVID, the risk was equivalent as if they had one heart attack.”

The long-term risk for heart disease following a COVID-19 infection applies to anyone, regardless of existing heart disease risk factors.

“COVID doesn’t care if you’re a man or a woman, young, old, have disease or not,” Hazen said.

Preventive measures such as vaccines and boosters are recommended to reduce long-term cardiovascular risks post-COVID.

“Preventive efforts such as vaccines and boosters we anticipate will reduce your long-term risk for post-COVID cardiovascular disease,” Hazen said.

Hazen hopes physicians will now inquire about their patients’ COVID history to help protect their hearts.

Previous research indicated that individuals with blood types A, B or AB are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. This new study finds that those with blood types other than O who contracted COVID have a 65% risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.