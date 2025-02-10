Researchers found lasting effects from COVID-19

WINK News
A 76-year-old veteran is transforming lives by connecting fellow veterans with support dogs, and the results have been life-changing.
Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda reopened at Ponce de Leon Park after being closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton flooded the center and its hospital that treats injured wildlife.
Red tide is affecting multiple beaches in Collier County, and most recently, a dolphin was found dead in an area that turned up positive samples for red tide from Collier County Pollution Control.
Almost 20 years have passed since the last riverfront condominium project rose along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
A former Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputy could face prison time for his use of unreasonable force on a man who was being held for a domestic violence call.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-75 at the 97-mile marker in Collier County.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Lehigh Acres duplex.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian attempting to cross Hancock Bridge Parkway in Lee County.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continuing stretch of warmer conditions along with a few rain showers this Monday.
A teenager will face sentencing Monday for shooting and killing another teenager at the DeSoto County Fair.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosted its third annual Puppy Bowl late Sunday morning. The event aimed to highlight puppies in need of homes.
A car crashed into a duplex early Sunday morning in Lehigh Acres causing confusion for the building’s residents.
This Week’s edition features live music, some familiar faces wearing red and a fabulous charity event
COVID-19 cases today are less severe than five years ago, but new research indicates severe infections may have lasting impacts on the heart.
Isolation, social distancing and mask-wearing became the norm when COVID-19 swept across the globe, resulting in more than 20 million deaths. Now, a new risk emerges for anyone who has tested positive.
“What was surprising to find is just having a COVID-positive test was associated with a twofold increased risk in heart attack, stroke and death risk,” said Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Stanley Hazen.
In a study of over 250,000 people, Hazen found that the risk wasn’t just immediate but extended for up to three years.
“The risk extends for as long as follow-up information was available. So as far out to three years,” Hazen said.
The severity of the infection also plays a role in the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death.
“People who had severe COVID were at an even substantial increased risk, not twofold, but like three to sevenfold increased risk,” said Hazen. “If they had severe COVID, meaning they were hospitalized for their COVID, the risk was equivalent as if they had one heart attack.”
The long-term risk for heart disease following a COVID-19 infection applies to anyone, regardless of existing heart disease risk factors.
“COVID doesn’t care if you’re a man or a woman, young, old, have disease or not,” Hazen said.
Preventive measures such as vaccines and boosters are recommended to reduce long-term cardiovascular risks post-COVID.
“Preventive efforts such as vaccines and boosters we anticipate will reduce your long-term risk for post-COVID cardiovascular disease,” Hazen said.
Hazen hopes physicians will now inquire about their patients’ COVID history to help protect their hearts.
Previous research indicated that individuals with blood types A, B or AB are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19. This new study finds that those with blood types other than O who contracted COVID have a 65% risk of experiencing a heart attack or stroke.