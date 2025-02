Sanibel residents are bracing for increased traffic as the city issued a “heavy traffic advisory” for the entire week.

City leaders responded to residents’ requests for better communication about expected traffic surges.

The advisory aims to help residents plan their travel accordingly during this period of anticipated congestion.

Sanibel’s public information officer, Eric Jackson, explained that the alerts are typically sent out during the winter months when snowbirds return to the island.

“It’s actually a system of cameras that you can access and locate at different intersections around the island,” said Jackson. “You can actually download the app and go on your phone and see in real-time what it looks like at the different intersections to help you plan your day.”

Nancy Carey, a snowbird, shared her experience with the traffic situation.

“It’s bad if you are trying to get off the island,” said Carey.

Carey and fellow resident Cindy Whaley have developed strategies to avoid heavy traffic.

“We just avoid Periwinkle at that time,” said Carey. “So we know to go to Middle Gulf, East Gulf and come out on Lindgren to get off the island.”

Sanibel provides an app to help residents and visitors navigate traffic more effectively.

Jackson emphasized the importance of using the app, especially during the busy season.

“Especially this time of year as we have visitors coming down so they can take advantage of that and that can help people plan their best way to get around the island,” said Jackson.

With tools like the Sanibel app, residents and visitors can enjoy the island’s beauty without getting caught in traffic.