Despite advancements in treating cancer and other serious diseases, hope has been limited for people with ALS, a fatal motor neuron disease. However, a breakthrough discovery of a drug offers new hope for patients with a genetic form of the disease.

Amanda Sifford from Cape Coral is one of the few patients benefiting from this treatment. Inside her family tree, more than a dozen members had ALS.

Sifford is the only survivor and now has hope for a different outcome thanks to the drug Qalsody. Approved nearly two years ago, it targets the SOD-1 gene linked to ALS.

Dr. Nathan Carberry, an assistant professor of neurology at the University of Miami, said, “Around 5% of all ALS patients have this gene, and now we have a treatment for it.”

Sifford was one of the first in the country to receive this treatment.

Dr. Carberry administered the once-monthly infusion, describing its discovery as a “moonshot moment.”

“That’s certainly the first time that’s ever happened in the history of ALS where there’s a drug that actually doesn’t just cause slowing or stopping the progression. It actually seems to have helped some of the metrics,” Carberry said.

Before starting the treatment, Sifford experienced a rapid decline.

“Two months before I started, I went downhill really fast, scary fast, like I don’t think I would have survived past October,” Sifford said.

Since beginning the treatment, Sifford has seen significant improvements.

“I stepped off the curb, and I sat there for about a minute just going up, stepping up the curb,” she said.

The progression of her paralysis has virtually stopped, her hands have regained function and her lungs have strengthened.

Sifford’s breathing has improved, and said she could feel the difference.

The drug has given her a lifeline she once thought she might never see.

“I was kind of praying, or I was banking on that. Who am I kidding?” she said.

Sifford is now breaking the cycle and hoping to end the family curse.

She is currently in Miami for another infusion, and doctors say she will remain on this drug indefinitely.

Researchers consider this a monumental shift in ALS treatment and outcomes.