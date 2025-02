State lawmakers are working on a new immigration bill. Here in Southwest Florida, one county has been following strict guidelines on illegal immigration and using a program to capture suspects.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through its 287(g) program for 17 years.

Sheriff Kevin Ramosk spoke exclusively with WINK News Anchor Claire Galt about how this program could keep citizens safe and what else he wants his office to tackle.

The program has worked to catch suspects, including:

Julio Lopez – charged with molesting a child younger than 12.

Cardona Mata – charged with cyberstalking a minor under the age of 16.

Cristobal Gaspar- charged with taking a deputy’s gun

Diego Maldonado – charged with robbing a home.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk discussed how deputies caught these suspects through their 287(g) program.

Those caught aren’t sitting around in the Collier County jail.

“We’re saving money by transferring them to immigration and customs enforcement,” Rambosk said. “When people are booked here at the jail, they’re entered into a federal database to see if they’re here illegally. If so, the sheriff’s office works with ICE to transport them to a facility in Miami.”

Rambosk states the sheriff’s office gets trained by ICE agents.

“We went from 1,251 inmates down to an average today of 751,” Rambosk said. “ICE did train our deputies. It’s a four-week training program. We currently have 15 that are trained.”

But Sheriff Rambosk believes his deputies can do even more.

“What we’re hoping to do is expand the program and get the second part, and that’s the law enforcement investigation portion,” Rambosk said. “Right now, there are probably 485 people that we would like to investigate. Those who have a criminal past that either have or are intending to commit a crime here.”

Rambosk mentioned that they can’t go after these individuals just yet.

“We only have the jail model 287(g), which means we have to make an arrest for a state violation, bring them into the jail, and then get authorization to check their background,” Rambosk said.

State lawmakers are currently in Tallahassee for a session dedicated to illegal immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump has fired up Congress to secure the southern border.

Rambosk hopes state and federal lawmakers can pass legislation that would allow the sheriff’s office to cut through the red tape.