The Clewiston Animal Shelter has made significant improvements, but there is still work to be done to bring conditions to a more humane level.

Several individuals have voiced concerns about the shelter’s conditions, including Maranda Wyatt, a dog rescuer, who said, “The dogs are in conditions I literally cannot even describe. They are emaciated. They are not vetted. They don’t have a vet on staff.”

Kathy Irey, who used to volunteer at Clewiston Animal Services, also expressed concerns.

“It was about the cleanliness. It was about the cats being taken care of. They needed room to run. They had nothing to run,” said Irey.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo visited the shelter to speak with Clewiston Police Chief Tom Lewis, who operates the shelter.

Lewis acknowledged some issues.

“If you come back at seven o’clock tomorrow morning, it will not be clean, right? We don’t have staff that here 24 hours a day.”

The shelter, which became a no-kill shelter in 2021, is a small operation with limited staff.

“Currently, we have about three and a half staff members, three full-time and one part-time,” said Lewis.

Despite the staff shortage, Lewis highlighted improvements made with donations, including new playpens, air-conditioned kennels and automatic feeders.

Lewis admitted that there are occasional incidents but maintained that “all of these animals are well cared for.”

The shelter faces challenges such as overcrowding, which Irey said has been “self-inflicted.”

The shelter continues to seek volunteers to help improve conditions.

WINK News will provide updates once records from the Department of Agriculture are received.