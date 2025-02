The Gulf of Mexico has been officially renamed the “Gulf of America” following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Google Maps has updated the name for users in the United States, reflecting this change.

Last month, Trump signed the executive order that initiated the name change.

Google Maps confirmed the update, explaining, “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

The change is only visible to users in the U.S., while users in Mexico will still see “Gulf of Mexico.” The rest of the world will see both names.

Visitors at the Gulf’s edge in Collier County shared their thoughts on the change.

Joanne Williams from Minneapolis said, “I think it’s gonna change the whole world. I think the Trump Effect will change the world.”

Others expressed mixed emotions.

Pam Rud from Wisconsin said, “Obviously, it’s a mixed emotion, but it seems—it just doesn’t seem—it doesn’t feel right. “

As the name change takes hold, travelers flying over the Gulf might hear it referred to as the Gulf of America.