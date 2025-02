A dinosaur has found a new home at the soon-to-be Nauti-Dolphin Marina in Saint James City, Florida.

This prehistoric attraction is already drawing attention even though it’s the only thing currently on the property.

Dean Zoner, owner of the Nauti-Dolphin Marina, acquired the dinosaur from the Shell Factory, a local business that was going out of business.

“Obviously, they were going out of business, and I thought it just be kind of neat to keep it in the community,” said Zoner. “Bring it out here. Bring some energy to the island.”

The dinosaur was part of a bidding war, with Zoner jumping in at the last minute to secure it.

“This one here was the one that seemed like everybody wanted, and then I kind of jumped in at the last minute that it was just being another guy, and we kind of battled it out,” said Zoner. “1,000s [of dollars], a few 1,000s.”

Despite not having a childhood interest in dinosaurs, Zoner now appreciates his prehistoric partner. “Now, I kind of like it,” he said.

The dinosaur has become a hit at the marina.

“It’s actually been a big hit, believe it or not,” said Zoner. “Everybody, everybody loves it. I mean, they’re just going crazy. So it’s actually comical. I never expected it.”

Zoner plans to add another dinosaur to the marina soon. The Shell Factory is holding its final auction with more dinosaur deals next Tuesday.

The dinosaur currently does not have a name, and Zoner is inviting the community to suggest names.

