The dreaded drive through one of our busiest intersections has been the focus of several construction projects.

The newest facelift is now in effect. The continuous flow intersection at Colonial Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress Parkway is open.

The Florida Department of Transportation says it’s helping improve traffic flow.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron took a few trips through it on Tuesday.

Drivers traveling through one Fort Myers intersection know all too well that the intersection at Colonial Blvd. and Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. is no stranger to congestion.

However, on Sunday, it shed its one-lane look after FDOT completed a major project to make a continuous flow intersection or CFI.

Driver Shannon Billings was one of several who experienced it.

“I got through it okay, but it’s definitely a little confusing when you pass over, through across the light,” Billings said.

Fort Myers resident Billings tested out the new lanes Tuesday night.

“It’s kind of confusing,” Billings said. “Definitely trying to just follow the lane and feel like I’m following more of the cars than I am the actual road itself.”

For drivers like Billings, who may feel topsy-turvy about these new turns, FDOT released an animated video so drivers can safely navigate the updated roads.

But there’s nothing quite like the real deal, so we took it for a spin!

We headed northbound on Colonial Blvd.; if getting to Ortiz Avenue was our goal—we had to get in the left turn lane, cross the traffic signal over Colonial Blvd., and follow the CFI.

When traveling westbound Colonial Blvd., if we want to get to Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, we follow the pavement marking arrows and overhead signs on the left side.

Billings said drivers like herself will just need to practice.

“Take your time, just kind of be cautious of your surroundings and everybody else. I mean, if you’re confused, other people are probably confused, so just give everybody some grace,” Billings said.

If you see flashing lights from state troopers, they are there to help direct traffic.

Click here to watch the Fort Myers Police Department’s full safety video on the CFI.