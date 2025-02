A new program just launched, hoping to help people on our barrier islands rebuild their homes.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management announced the launch of its new “Elevate Florida” residential mitigation program.

The statewide residential mitigation program is designed to help homeowners strengthen their properties against future hurricanes and floods.

This initiative offers eligible homeowners the opportunity to elevate, reconstruct or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes, with up to 75% of costs covered by the program.

The organization Fish of SANCAP can offer guidance with documentation and financial assistance for the remaining 25%.

We talked to Jeff Harvey, a Sanibel homeowner, who said he knows a lot of people have already raised their homes, and he hopes others can get help too.

“You can wait and roll the dice, or now, with this incredible program, get a huge subsidy to help you solve the problem once and for all, and protect your home, protect your asset in doing so, especially if you like your home, if not, if you rip it down, that’s going to take three years to rebuild, and probably three to four times the cost of lifting at least,” Harvey said.

Reps from FISH of SANCAP told us that homeowners can apply even if they haven’t dealt with flood damage before because they want to make sure every home on sanibel is protected.

The Elevate Florida application portal is now open here. Homeowners can also call 877-ELEV8FL (877-353-8835) for assistance.

If you need help with the application process, have questions about additional financial support or need general guidance, contact FISH at 239-472-4775.