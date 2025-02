When he’s not playing for the Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball team, guard Zavian McLean is sharing what it’s like to be a student athlete through his podcast, “Truey Talks.”

McLean said, “I’ve always kind of had the I would say gift and curse of being able to talk. So I wanted to put it to good use.”

For McLean, it all started as a hobby in high school. Then, it evolved into an audio journal once he got to college. Now, it’s a platform for McLean to share his experience and the stories of other student athletes and coaches.

“I’m a huge conversation guy,” McLean said. “I love to pick peoples brain and get to know people. Just the conversation and what comes after that because it’s a very very vulnerable thing to get in front of a camera and speak about a lot of things that you don’t talk about every day. So I definitely think it’s something that strengthens my relationship with people.”

Those conversations often include familiar faces in FGCU basketball. He’s had on women’s basketball players, Casey Santoro and Maddie Antenucci, men’s basketball assistant coach Shep Garner and his freshman teammates.

“(Zavian’s) a big brother to me,” center Tristen Guillouette said. “So it was kind of one of those talks about the adjustment. Some of the family aspects of being away from home.”

FGCU men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers said, “Zavian is a creative young man. And I don’t want to suppress that in any way. And I support it and he’s like I’m going to have you on my podcast. And I said any time. Love to be on your podcast.”

McLean said the podcast is his way of relaxing away from the court.

“I really didn’t have a lot of hobbies outside of basketball,” McLean said. “And I feel like it drained me. And made me dilute my love for the game. So being able to do other things outside of it really keeps me sane and when I get back in the court, I can just appreciate it even more.”

When asked who he’d like to have on his podcast, McLean answered FGCU president Aysegul Timur.