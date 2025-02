The Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency recently voted on whether to transform a vacant lot on Estero Boulevard into a food truck park.

The lot, previously a strip mall before Hurricane Ian, is located across from a 7-Eleven.

The proposal has sparked concerns among residents. One concerned local said, “This development will be nothing more than a constant burden on neighbors.”

James Hotka, a trustee for the property owner, sees potential in revitalizing the area, saying, “I go back to before Ian when there was a lot of foot traffic on the sidewalks, but right now between Diamond Head and Santina Plaza, there is nothing.”

Hotka and Dan Myers, who are involved in the project, aim to restore the area’s vibrancy.

Hotka said, “There are five food trucks, a large building that houses The Royal Scoop and our music, and 45 parking spots, which is double the parking we need, so it won’t be a parking issue, and it’s way under development.”

Parking and noise are significant concerns for locals, with one resident sharing a video of loud music, stating, “I was 150 feet in back of that, and that was the sound recorded, and that was last evening at 6:30 p.m.”

Myers, the manager of operations for the food truck park, aims to create a welcoming environment, saying, “There is a baseball game happening within 30 feet of us, and we are right across the street, so we are hoping that the little league teams the softball teams after their games they come down and grab a beer and grab a bite and go watch the sunset. That’s our goal.”

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council will vote on the proposal on March 3. WINK News will provide updates on air and online.