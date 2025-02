Allen Register. Credit: Gatorama

Gatorama owner Allen Register was sent to hospital after being bitten by an alligator during a feeding show.

In a statement released by Gatorama, the company said the incident occurred when Register was in mid-engagement with the feeding show when an alligator bit him.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released; however, the extent of the injury had not been identified in the statement.

In the statement, Allen’s wife, Patty Register, expressed gratitude to the medical staff for their prompt involvement. We are thankful God protected him, gave him strong legs and a sharp mind!

We remain focused on the safety and care of our guests, team, animals, and staff as we move forward. Patty Register

The Palmdale roadside attraction, located at 10665 N U.S. Highway 27, houses several exhibits, including Orinoco crocodiles, Cuban crocodiles, snapping turtles, and bobcats, as well as an alligator and crocodile feeding show.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator bites can result in serious infection and must be treated if one has occurred.

Since 1948, the FWC has recorded “unprovoked bites” caused by reptiles, along with a list of fatalities.

Notable inclusions by the FWC detailed: George Leonard, 52, was seized on the arm by an alligator while swimming in the Peace River Canal in Charlotte County on Sept. 28, 1977, and subsequently died three days later of complications from the bite.

The responsible alligator was 7’ in length.

To read through the entire list, click here.