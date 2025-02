Egg prices continue to soar. In fact, prices have gone up about 37% from where they were just one year ago, and the pricing and supply issues have started to impact Southwest Florida.

WINK News reporter Esly Davis spoke to several shoppers about the high prices.

Tom Hovate, a shopper, said, “We aren’t eating eggs. We are just having cereal for breakfast.”

At Publix, an 18-count carton of eggs that cost $6.51 about a month ago is now over $8.

At Winn-Dixie, the same size carton sells for over $11, and at a local farmers market, a flat of eggs that once cost about $8 is now selling for $20.

Trevor Baer, owner of Rooster’s on Route 80, said, “They had a bunch of bird flu up north at the big farms.”

The bird flu has impacted suppliers nationwide, making it harder to find eggs.

“We are wiped out at the moment. We are getting orders in today. We get eggs every day from about 4-5 different local guys,” Baer said.

Circle C Farm eggs. (Credit: WINK News)

At Winn-Dixie, a sign warns that availability may be limited.

George Canon relies on eggs for his diet.

“I am diabetic, and one of the best foods for a diabetic is eggs,” he said.

He is waiting for a shipment to arrive.

“This is my third trip here, and I haven’t been able to get them yet. That’s why I’m waiting,” he said.

While some shoppers search, others are changing their breakfast habits.

Tom Hovate, a shopper, said, “It’s supply and demand. They ask it, and you want it; you got to pay [for] it. If you don’t want to pay it, don’t buy them. Change your diet.”

Some, like Denisse Brady, are getting creative.

“It’s a little discouraging. One good thing that has come out of this is I have a neighbor that has hens, and I started purchasing eggs from her, but she actually has a long waitlist of neighbors who also want eggs,” Brady said.

Whether you’re stocking up or skipping out, one thing is clear: eggs aren’t getting cheaper anytime soon.

Companies like Trader Joe’s started imposing limits on the number of eggs you can buy.