Devin Hemminger Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly causing an accident with injuries while driving under the influence in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on September 15, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., 30-year-old Devin Hemminger was involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Tropicana Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Hemminger was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Parkway and failed to stop at a stop sign.

He then collided with a northbound vehicle on Santa Barbara Boulevard. The impact caused the victim’s vehicle to rotate before coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.

At the time of the crash, the victim was accompanied by his daughter, a minor, who was unharmed in the incident. However, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the collision.

Hemminger’s vehicle eventually came to a stop in the front yard of a residence on Tropicana Parkway East. Witnesses at the scene observed Hemminger on the phone, attempting to arrange for a ride.

Responding officers arrived before Hemminger could leave the scene and noted several signs of impairment.

An investigation determined that Hemminger was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Hemminger is being charged with DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI with damage to person or property.