Credit: WINK News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department are investigating a crash involving a suspected impaired driver slamming into a home garage.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Joesph Scott, deputies pursued the suspected impaired driver near the Kia Dealership on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

The pursuit continued through Tamiami Trail and as the vehicle approached Midway Boulevard.

During the chase, NPPD was requested for assistance but was denied.

The fleeing vehicle then crashed into a house garage located on Lakeshore Circle and Linton Lane in Port Charlotte. Credit: WINK News

The driver then exited the vehicle, attempting to escape. Police gave chase to the driver, where he was ultimately caught and taken into custody.

Following protocol, the driver was then taken to a local hospital to check for injuries.

According to deputies, the home did not sustain any structural damage, and the crash injured none of the occupants.

Tow trucks were called to remove the damaged vehicle from the garage.

After its removal, three North Port police vehicles remained on the scene to continue investigating.

Police combed through the area, aiming their attention toward the pathway taken by the suspected impaired driver.

WINK News arrived onto the scene to further investigate. Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with the homeowner, Nancy, who said that the driver dropped a ring while attempting to flee from law enforcement.

Credit: WINK News

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.