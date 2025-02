POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

Three men, one from Lehigh Acres, has been charged for their role in a major theft organization targeting luxury vehicles.

According to the state attorney’s office, 34-year-old Michel Serrano of Lehigh Acres was charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and the sale and possession of stolen motor vehicles, as well as two counts of interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles.

Thirty-five-year-old Julio Sanchez of California and 56-year-old Angel Mares of California were also charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles and the sale and possession of stolen motor vehicles.

According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as June 2020 and continuing through May 2021, Serrano, Sanchez, Mares, and their co-conspirators stole high-end vehicles from throughout the state of Florida.

Vehicles were stolen from car dealerships, residences and residential parking garages and other businesses.

The conspirators altered the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) on the stolen motor vehicles, then transported the stolen vehicles on semi-trucks across state lines with the intent to sell them.

The conspirators then sold the stolen motor vehicles to purchasers. For an additional fee, the conspirators would provide the purchaser a full vehicle registration and title within the state of California.

The conspirators were paid by the purchasers through cash and checks for the stolen vehicles.

Serrano faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Sanchez and Mares each face a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.