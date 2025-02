President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to bring back plastic straws, reversing a previous plan to reduce plastic reliance in the federal government.

This has raised concerns for some residents of Fort Myers Beach, where a ban on plastic straws has been in place since 2017.

Greg Siwiec, a bartender at Lani Kai, said the biodegradable straws he uses are just as good as plastic.

“They look a lot better than the paper straws, and it’s good for the environment, the fish and dolphins and all the marine life. It helps everything out,” Siwiec said.

Siwiec expressed his dissatisfaction with the executive order, sharing that he hopes it doesn’t affect local practices.

“Why would you take a step back in helping out our environment?” he added.

Chad Evers from the Florida Gulf Coast University Water School explained the environmental impacts of plastic straws.

He said they can end up in the water, contributing to microplastics and potentially harming marine life.

Trump stated, “We’re going back to plastic straws. These things don’t work,” when discussing the change.

The executive order does not specify details on how it might impact local ordinances.

Siwiec remains hopeful that Fort Myers Beach will maintain its current ban.