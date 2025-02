Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Tuesday afternoon with stray rain showers expected in our inland communities.



The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A drier afternoon is in the forecast along with more sunshine near the coast. Some areas can expect some stray showers, mainly east of I-75.”

Tuesday

The heat continues for your Tuesday plans, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

While many will stray dry, a stray shower will be possible for communities east of Interstate 75.

As our sea breeze moves inland this afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine along the coast.

Wednesday

Milder start for your Wednesday morning commute with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll see another warm afternoon with the chance of a stray shower.

Highs will be warmer and top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday

Mild and more humid morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We’ll see an even warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.