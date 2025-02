There is concern over illegal immigration in Southwest Florida and its impact on safety and money.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk talked more with WINK News anchor Claire Galt about the partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and how it directly helps the people of Collier County.

Sheriff Rambosk discussed the partnership between the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and ICE. He said the collaboration helps ensure a safer community and reduces costs for taxpayers.

“Well, there’s a couple of things. When we first looked at this program years ago, we found out that one-third of the people in our jail that were arrested for committing crimes against our residents self-admitted to being here in this country illegally,” said Rambosk. He added, “We’re saving money by transferring them to immigration and customs enforcement.”

Rambosk explained the range of crimes committed by individuals in the country illegally, stating, “We see a variety of almost any crime top to bottom, from drugs to domestic violence, battery on a law enforcement officer.”

When asked about the possibility of targeting individuals whose only crime is being in the country illegally, Rambosk said, “I think that depends on what the federal government does. We enforce the law. So, whether it be a state law or a federal law that is enforceable by us, we carry out the mission and the law.”

The partnership with ICE is facilitated through the federal “287(g)” program. This program allows deputies to identify and detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally during their regular duties.