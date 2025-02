Naples is turning to technology to tackle traffic troubles.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez revealed the tech strategies for keeping roads clear.

“Our traffic units concentrate in certain areas that we know they’re above normal congestion,” said Naples PD.

Chief Dominguez explained that cell phones contribute to real-time traffic data, aiding police in identifying congested roads.

“You usually have about 200,000 vehicles in the city in a 24-hour period,” said the Naples Police Chief.

This tech not only addresses current issues but anticipates future problems.

“Okay, this intersection has x number of cars for this period of time, we have this number of accidents on this intersection, so that’s where our traffic units will go,” said Naples PD.

Dominguez said modern technology helps them catch crimes even before they’re reported.

He said that staying ahead of criminals takes money, and his department needs more.

“One of our investments coming this year is to add more license plate recognition cameras and software,” he said.

He showed us how they help. Tracking all the cars at various points capable of finding criminals coming into the city and, before they can get away, further deterring (bandits, thieves and criminals) from the East Coast.

“If we are fast enough, using technology, eventually we discourage criminals from coming here,” he said.

The sheriff told WINK News what he hopes the future holds.

“Our objective is to be able to fly drones throughout the entire county as a first responder,” Dominguez said.

Both the sheriff and the chief told us that advances in technology not only keep you safe but also keep deputies safe.