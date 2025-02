Jeff and Bunny Edwards of Fort Myers celebrated their 41st anniversary, showcasing a love that has grown stronger over the years.

The couple’s journey began when they met through a mutual friend in 1981.

“She introduced me to Bunny, and that was it,” said Jeff Edwards, reflecting on their meeting.

Together, they have a daughter and a new addition to their family, a dog named “Little Girl.” Jeff said, “We’ve been together through thick and thin.”

In 2018, Bunny was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but Jeff stepped up as her caregiver.

He recounted an experience watching TV that hinted at her condition: “We’d been watching the Big Bang Theory. And I said, ‘Well, we’ve seen this one.’ ‘No, we haven’t.’ ‘Yes, we have. We saw it last night.’ ‘No, I’ve never seen this one before,'” said Jeff.

Hurricane Irma’s impact on Bunny was a turning point for Jeff, who said, “She couldn’t talk, she couldn’t cope.”

Despite the challenges, Jeff described the diagnosis as “being gut-punched,” but the couple has remained resilient.

Bunny remains active and social, riding her bicycle daily and engaging in puzzles.

“I call her the mayor of the neighborhood,” said Jeff.

Bunny’s humor and sharpness are still evident.

“You made a mistake. You said we were married 81,” she corrected Jeff, who responded, “No, 84.”

The couple finds humor in everyday moments. Jeff shared, “If she was mad at me the night before…she wakes up, and she didn’t remember, and I go, ‘Danggit,’ right?”

Their bond is strengthened by faith and commitment.

“Our life together has been better the last 6, 7, 8 years, I think because of this,” said Jeff. “We took our vows literally, and that’s it. We do it because we’re a team together.”

Bunny remains optimistic, saying, “I don’t foresee anything but good stuff.”

Because of Jeff’s caregiving, Bunny feels loved. “He’s wonderful, and such a good caregiver and he loves me. I love him back,” she said.

For those seeking support, the Alzheimer’s Association provides a free 24/7 helpline. Visit ALZ.org for resources and treatment information.