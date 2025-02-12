WINK News

Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Miami Beach

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published:
DeSantis
FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Miami Beach.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Check back later to watch the entire news conference live.

Note: The conference may not begin at the exact time slated.

