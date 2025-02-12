Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Miami Beach

WINK News
A student from Cypress Lake High School is facing charges for making school threats.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Wednesday with increased cloud coverage.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The dreaded drive through one of our busiest intersections has been the focus of several construction projects.
A dinosaur has found a new home at the soon-to-be Nauti-Dolphin Marina in Saint James City, Florida. This prehistoric attraction is already drawing attention even though it’s the only thing currently on the property. Dean Zoner, owner of the Nauti-Dolphin Marina, acquired the dinosaur from the Shell Factory, a local business that was going out […]
The House and Senate are set to vote on a new immigration bill on Thursday. The bill aims to address illegal immigration and support federal mass deportation efforts.
The Clewiston Animal Shelter has made significant improvements, but there is still work to be done to bring conditions to a more humane level.
The Gulf of Mexico has been officially renamed the “Gulf of America” following an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.
Business owners on Englewood Beach are growing increasingly anxious as they await the reopening of the beach, which has been closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency recently voted on whether to transform a vacant lot on Estero Boulevard into a food truck park.
State lawmakers are working on a new immigration bill. Here in Southwest Florida, one county has been following strict guidelines on illegal immigration for quite some time.
The Board of County Commissioners has authorized a burn ban in Collier County.
FGCU men’s basketball guard Zavian McLean shares what its like to be a Division I student athlete in his podcast “Truey Talks.”
Egg prices continue to soar. In fact, prices have gone up about 37% from where they were just one year ago, and the pricing and supply issues have started to impact Southwest Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Miami Beach.
The conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Check back later to watch the entire news conference live.
Note: The conference may not begin at the exact time slated.