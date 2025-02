Food distributions seem so simple but go a long way in changing people’s lives. In Southwest Florida, the need for food is everywhere.

“We continue to see high levels of hunger,” said Richard Leber, CEO of the Harry Chapin Food Bank. “It’s continuing to go up. Our volumes. The last couple of months have been five to 10% higher than last year.”

Every Monday, the Harry Chapin Food Bank holds a farmer’s market-style distribution at the Bonita Lions Club. Families walk through and pick out their essentials.

“We serve Papas, potatoes, vegetables, different types of food, pollo, camarón, shrimp and everything,” said Bob Kantner, a volunteer at the distribution site.

Kantner’s been working on his Spanish to better communicate with those in need.

“I’m ‘Gringo Bob’ trying to speak Spanish, you know,” said Kantner. “They’re very nice to me and everything, and you see these little kids smiling. I mean, that’s what it’s about: caring for other people.”

Kantner has been volunteering at the food bank for several years.

“I like being here,” said Kantner. “There’s so much need. Especially nowadays, people need food all the time. They’re desperate.”

Last year, Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed over 39 million pounds of food to families in need, with 18-point-four million going directly to Lee County.

“When rent goes up, when food costs go up, when your insurance gets canceled, and you have to foot a much higher insurance bill, people look to food as one of the places in their budget that they can make up the difference,” said Leber.

This nonprofit doesn’t plan to let anyone go hungry, which is why your donations matter so much.

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.