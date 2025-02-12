WINK News

Lee County student accused of making school threat

Reporter: Sommer Senne
A student from Cypress Lake High School is facing charges for making school threats.

His school-issued Chromebook played a crucial role in the investigation.

The teenager was arrested after someone reported his troubling behavior at the school near Cypress Lake Drive and Winkler Road.

The investigation revealed a concerning search history on his laptop, which included a killer’s manifesto and articles about violent incidents and shootings.

A school resource officer was alerted by an individual at the high school about the student’s behavior.

The officer found that the 15-year-old boy had a magazine depicting various firearms and had made several alarming statements while at school.

Detectives said his actions disrupted several people during school functions.

They obtained a search warrant for his phone and laptop, discovering that he had shared plans he fantasized about executing.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated that this investigation remains active and that it is collaborating closely with the state attorney’s office.

