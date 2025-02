This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

30-year-old Natasha Godwin is wanted in Collier County for violating probation on five counts of the possession of a controlled substance.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us she is a repeat offender. She has been on the run since before Christmas.

Detectives think she may be hiding out in Golden Gate City, North Naples or Golden Gate Estates.

Deputies are looking for Michael Medina.

The 31-year-old is accused of violating Lee County probation on a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer with violence.

Investigators tell us he has 17 previous arrests between Lee and Collier Counties.

Sadie Pearsey is wanted in Lee County for violating probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

The 37-year-old has a lengthy criminal history, with 15 previous bookings since the age of 16.

Detectives believe she’s bouncing around Fort Myers.

She has a tattoo—“laugh now, cry later” on her right thigh and the names Trav and Skye on her right arm.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.