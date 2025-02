Brandon Covert Kosiorek. CREDIT: CCSO

A Naples man is facing a narcotics trafficking charge after deputies say he pitched cocaine out of his vehicle while trying to elude deputies.

This happened Tuesday evening.

Brandon Covert Kosiorek, 29, who has felonies and is a documented gang member in Collier County, is in the Naples Jail Center charged with cocaine trafficking 200 grams to 150 kilograms.

Kosiorek was arrested around 6 p.m. after he sped away instead of stopping for a deputy who attempted to pull him over for a broken tail light and other violations in the area of Max Hasse Park and Golden Gate Boulevard.

During the pursuit, Kosiorek threw a white object out of his car window onto a residential street.

About a third of the way down the street, Kosiorek stopped his vehicle and was taken into custody.

Deputies retrieved the white object, which field tested positive for cocaine. The cocaine weighed 231.2 grams.

“This individual thought he could elude our deputies who were trying to conduct a lawful traffic stop and evade arrest by discarding a large quantity of cocaine out of his car window,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Unfortunately for him, alert deputies detected his maneuver and thwarted his plan. Thanks to them, harmful drugs were removed from our community, and this individual is back behind bars where he belongs.”