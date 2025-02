A Port Charlotte teenager has earned the prestigious Gold Girl Scout Award.

Victoria Morton, a 17-year-old Girl Scout from Troop 00135 in Gulfcoast Council, earned the award for her project Pet Resource Central, a website that offers information on pet care and low-cost pet resources.

For the project, Morton hosted 13 free pet care events and distributed over 2,000 pounds of pet food.

At the events, Morton educated pet owners on affordable veterinary services and offered free bathing, nail trimming, ear cleaning and teeth brushing.

Each bag of food distributed contained an informative pamphlet directing pet owners to Morton’s website. Pet food pickup Dog bathing at a free pet care event

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest recognition a Girl Scout can earn, with only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts going on to receive it.

The award requires Girl Scouts to demonstrate proficiency in team leadership, project planning and outreach while ensuring their project creates a sustainable impact on their community.

“My goal was to make sure that pets in low-income households receive the care they deserve, even when their owners face financial hardships,” Morton said. “Through my website and outreach events, I was able to connect pet owners with the resources they need to keep their animals healthy and happy.”

The award is recognized nationally by Girl Scouts of the United States of America (GSUSA), as well as by Congress and the U.S. Military.

Morton will be honored at the GSUSA’s Young Women of Distinction Ceremony later this year, where she will join an elite group of Girl Scouts who have made significant contributions to their communities through the Gold Award.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida or how to join or support a troop, click here.