The sounds of baseballs served as the Wednesday morning wake up call for Anthony Lapenta, a Boston Red Sox fan from North Port.

When asked what time he got to JetBlue Park, Lapenta answered, “I’m embarrassed to say it was like 6:45 am.”

Three hours after Lapenta got to the ballpark, the Red Sox pitchers and catchers hit the practice fields for the first workout of Spring Training.

Catchers took swings in the cages while pitchers got down to the fundamentals.

“Running to first base covering the bag all that stuff which is an important drills,” Lapenta said. “Look what happened to the Yankees last year in the World Series.”

Two Red Sox pitchers are no strangers to Southwest Florida. Kutter Crawford pitched for Florida Gulf Coast and Josh Winckowski was a star at Estero High School.

Winckowski is hoping for a more consistent 2025 season, “Think my mechanics got away from me and wasn’t able to bring them back so just been working this offseason on being more consistent mechanically.”

Mike Domijan brought his family, including his daughter, Madeline, 8, down from Connecticut to usher in the new season.

Domijan said, “it’s a great time to actually talk to the players. To be honest with you, it’s a lot better than even going to games.”