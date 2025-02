The beaches of Southwest Florida are a major attraction and a key reason why many visit or move to the area. However, a recent look at the Gulf waters shows a concerning change.

The once-blue water has turned green due to red tide, leaving dead fish on the beaches.

A sand dredging project is underway 10 miles off Sanibel, aiming to replenish the beaches with new sand. This has raised questions about the potential connection between dredging and red tide.

“Being a Chicago native, it’s always really nice to come to Florida and to enjoy these beaches,” said a visitor on the Horizon Way Beach.

Over 167,000 tons of sand have been brought in at Park Shore Beach in Collier County from Immokalee.

“They’re bringing these trucks in of sand. They’re adding a lot of sand to the beach. So I haven’t been here for too long, but it looks pretty nice,” he added.

Fort Myers Beach is undergoing similar efforts to combat erosion and improve conditions for sea turtles and nesting birds.

“If there’s no sand, then there’s no nesting habitat, and it makes them difficult to recover from their threatened status,” said Chadd Chustz, environmental manager for the Town of Fort Myers Beach.

The sand for Fort Myers Beach is sourced from a mile and a half offshore, while another project is ongoing 10 miles off Sanibel. A photo from early February shows red tide discoloration next to sand sediments from dredging.

“Dredging can cause some direct and indirect effects. So when you’re dredging up the bottom sediments, that re-suspends nutrients and potential other pollutants that are in that layer down there on the bottom,” said John Cassani, Calusa Waterkeeper emeritus.

Mike Parsons, a professor of marine science at Florida Gulf Coast University, has a different perspective.

“There probably is not a strong relationship between the dredging and the blooms. The sediments can be a source of nutrients to feed red tide, but usually, sand doesn’t have that much nutrients in it,” Parsons said.

He emphasized that the hurricanes have mixed a lot of things up and that more research is needed in this area.

The impact on tourism is clear: without the beaches, tourism drops, and with red tide on the beaches, tourism drops as well.