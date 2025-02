The Sanibel Sprout, a beloved local spot, is gearing up for a hopeful reopening in mid-March after two years of rebuilding.

Owner Jianna Senkeleski, who took over the establishment at just 19 years old, has been dedicated to keeping the Sprout’s spirit alive.

“It’s a small space, but we do well with what we have, and we really enjoy being here,” said Senkeleski.

She shared her journey of acquiring the Sprout, a place she cherished and never imagined owning.

“I loved so much about the Sprout. It was just like my happy place,” said Senkeleski.

She explained that after COVID, the previous owner decided to sell, and Senkeleski expressed her desire to keep the business going despite limited funds.

“I went up to her, and I was like, Listen, this is all that I have. Would you take it?” said Senkeleski.

To her surprise, the previous owner agreed to sell it for what she had in her savings. At one point, feeling uncertain about the future, Senkeleski considered new possibilities.

“I was telling this lady about my story, and I was saying, I’m so lost,” said Senkeleski.

The woman suggested she try a food truck, encouraging her to pursue her dreams.

“I felt really encouraged, and I was like, I’m going to do this. I’m going to do whatever it takes,” said Senkeleski.

Her love for the community fuels her determination to rebuild the Sanibel Sprout.

“It’s been about two years of rebuilding,” she said, with hopes of reopening by mid-March. The support from the Sanibel community has been a driving force for Senkeleski.

“I think so many people on Sanibel are just so supportive, and it’s such a special place,” said Senkeleski.

Her vision is for the Sprout to be a welcoming space where people feel genuinely cared for by the staff.

The Sanibel Sprout is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Periwinkle Way.