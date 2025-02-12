Warm and breezy this Wednesday afternoon

WINK News
A student from Cypress Lake High School is facing charges for making school threats.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Miami Beach.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The dreaded drive through one of our busiest intersections has been the focus of several construction projects.
A dinosaur has found a new home at the soon-to-be Nauti-Dolphin Marina in Saint James City, Florida. This prehistoric attraction is already drawing attention even though it’s the only thing currently on the property. Dean Zoner, owner of the Nauti-Dolphin Marina, acquired the dinosaur from the Shell Factory, a local business that was going out […]
The House and Senate are set to vote on a new immigration bill on Thursday. The bill aims to address illegal immigration and support federal mass deportation efforts.
The Clewiston Animal Shelter has made significant improvements, but there is still work to be done to bring conditions to a more humane level.
The Gulf of Mexico has been officially renamed the “Gulf of America” following an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.
Business owners on Englewood Beach are growing increasingly anxious as they await the reopening of the beach, which has been closed since hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency recently voted on whether to transform a vacant lot on Estero Boulevard into a food truck park.
State lawmakers are working on a new immigration bill. Here in Southwest Florida, one county has been following strict guidelines on illegal immigration for quite some time.
The Board of County Commissioners has authorized a burn ban in Collier County.
FGCU men’s basketball guard Zavian McLean shares what its like to be a Division I student athlete in his podcast “Truey Talks.”
Egg prices continue to soar. In fact, prices have gone up about 37% from where they were just one year ago, and the pricing and supply issues have started to impact Southwest Florida.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Wednesday with increased cloud coverage.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A strong warm front will deliver warmer temperatures along with a breezy south to southeast wind.”
Warm temperatures continue, with highs climbing into the mid-to upper 80s this afternoon.
This Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see sun and clouds, with a chance of a stray shower inland.
Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds gusting from the South at 20 to 30 mph.
We’ll have a mild and humid morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
We’ll see an even warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Temperatures could tie record highs across Southwest Florida.
Isolated rain is likely east of Interstate 75 on Thursday afternoon and evening.
The weather will start out mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Isolated showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, so keep that in mind for your Valentine’s Day plans.
Highs will continue to be warm and top out in the mid- to upper 80s.