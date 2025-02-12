Warm and breezy this Wednesday afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm and breezy Wednesday with increased cloud coverage.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A strong warm front will deliver warmer temperatures along with a breezy south to southeast wind.”

Wednesday

Warm temperatures continue, with highs climbing into the mid-to upper 80s this afternoon.

This Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see sun and clouds, with a chance of a stray shower inland.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with winds gusting from the South at 20 to 30 mph.

Thursday

We’ll have a mild and humid morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We’ll see an even warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Temperatures could tie record highs across Southwest Florida.

Isolated rain is likely east of Interstate 75 on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday

The weather will start out mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Isolated showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, so keep that in mind for your Valentine’s Day plans.

Highs will continue to be warm and top out in the mid- to upper 80s.