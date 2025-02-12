WINK News

Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads Up

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.

Here’s what to expect for your Wednesday commute.

Milling and paving work means lane closures will begin on Wednesday in south Fort Myers. 

A Port Charlotte neighborhood road will close on Wednesday for sidewalk repairs.

The timing of paving work on some Charlotte County roadways changes beginning Wednesday. 

On and off-bridge closures scheduled for Wednesday will delay some Lee County motorists.

 

