Byron Donalds CREDIT WINK News

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds is being accused of voter fraud. A fellow lawmaker on Capitol Hill is making the allegations.

Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused Congressman Donald of voting by proxy.

That simply means he allegedly voted on a bill without actually being in Washington, D.C., in person. Voting by proxy isn’t allowed.

It’s a process Donalds himself voted against.

In a Tweet from 2023, he said lawmakers should work in person.

Donalds voted “Yea” on passing an energy production bill last Friday, Feb. 7, at just before 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Here’s a post from Congressman Donalds on Saturday the 8th from California. He was on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” That episode aired on Friday night.

On Tuesday, Representative McGovern blasted Donalds.

“Totally blew my mind this week when I see Representative Byron Donalds somehow voted, and he wasn’t even here in this building. Are members allowed to vote by proxy if they have a TV appearance in California that they really want to go to?” he said.

The Speaker pro tempore said, “Under clause 2 rule 3, a member may not authorize another person to cast their vote, and members are also prohibited from casting a vote on behalf of another member.”

McGovern responded, “So this is really interesting though because last week Congressman Byron Donalds was at HBO studios in California, not on the house floor, but somehow news reports also say he voted here on the house floor at the same time. His vote was recorded even though he wasn’t here, so let’s just call this what it is. It’s voter fraud.”

WINK News has reached out to Congressman Donalds numerous times about the allegation.

So far, he has not responded, but we’ll keep asking.

We know “The Real Time with Bill Maher” is pre-recorded, and we’re working to learn when exactly that happened.