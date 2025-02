According to Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Southwest Florida is seen as an easy target for criminals; however, law enforcement has begun to incorporate cutting-edge technology to prevent future crimes from happening.

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte spoke exclusively with Rambosk regarding how Collier County has begun incorporating the latest technology to stop criminals before they act on a crime.

Rambosk spoke about the Real Time Operations Center (ROC), a high-tech room designed to monitor activity throughout Collier County.

“What they do is they listen to the 911 call and, or a call from a deputy who needs assistance, they will start to track that call and any information that comes in,” said Rambosk.

Sheriff Rambosk spoke about how convenient Alligator Alley on Interstate 75 had been for criminals to escape law enforcement, confirming that it will no longer be the case.

“We actually can find them when they’re coming into the community if they have a history or a record,” said Rambosk. “When that event occurred, and they knew that the vehicles were heading southbound, our communication center, as well as the other agencies, all patched together interconnected.”

The ROC room tracks the movement of the incoming criminal vehicle and strategizes an interception point for deputies.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez had also incorporated a similar measure, which he said has helped catch crimes before they occur.

“Okay, this intersection has x number of cars for this period. We have this number of accidents at this intersection, so that’s where our traffic units will go,” said Dominguez.

Rambosk spoke on the future of preventative crime measures through drones to catch criminals.

“Our objective is to be able to fly drones throughout the entire county as a first responder,” said Rambosk.