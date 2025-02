A beloved dog rescue service in Fort Myers is holding a fundraiser on Saturday as its founder battles cancer.

Carey Kendzior, who founded the nonprofit Doghouse Rescue Academy, now relies on the community to continue her lifesaving work.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the whole world to see a dog that’s beaten and broken and sick and dealing with neglect or even abuse,” said Kendzior.

The situation worsened after Hurricane Ian damaged Kendzior’s home, forcing her to relocate the dogs and seek community support.

“Over the summer, I got sick, and they finally started construction, so we had to move all of the dogs that were here out,” said Kendzior.

Kendzior shared that the academy currently faces significant veterinary bills.

“We currently have a vet bill of about $4,000 at our one vet, and then we have a couple of other smaller bills at other vets, and then I owe for all of January and February’s boarding at three different places for three different dogs,” said Kendzior.

In response, local radio hosts Logan and Sadie from WINK FM have partnered with Achieva Credit Union to raise funds through a dog wash fundraiser.

“Our mission is to do good in our communities and for our members, and we are pet friendly. This is something that goes along with our core mission and values,” said Molly Jemiolo, branch development manager for Achieva Credit Union.

Achieva Credit Union plans to match every dollar raised up to $2,000 to aid the rescue’s efforts.

Kendzior expressed her hopes for the fundraiser.

“I’d really like to pay off, in totality, all of our bills, which are probably close to $6,000 and if we can do that, I’m thrilled. If we can get anywhere near that, I’m thrilled,” said Kendzior.

The fundraiser will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BluWave Express Car Wash in Fort Myers.