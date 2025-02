(CREDIT: WINK News)

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Florida they can file their taxes for free with the agency using IRS Direct File.

The web-based service, available in English and Spanish, offers guided help for preparing and filing a federal tax return from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Direct File does not replace existing filing options like tax professionals, IRS Free File, free return preparation sites, commercial software or authorized e-file providers.

IRS customer service representatives staffing the Direct File support function can provide technical support and provide basic clarification of tax law related to the scope of Direct File.

Although the deadline to file a 2024 tax return and pay any tax owed is April 15, Direct File will be open until Oct. 15, 2025, for people who may need additional time to file.

For the 2025 filing season, Direct File includes new features that make filing taxes quicker and easier, including:

Import W-2 wages and other tax information directly from the IRS with step-by-step guidance

Chat bot helps guide taxpayers through the eligibility checker

Live chat feature is available in English and Spanish

Opt-in option allows authenticated and verified taxpayers to access additional customer support or

Request a callback from an IRS Direct File customer support representative.

IRS Direct File is available for taxpayers who lived and worked in Florida for all of 2024.

Taxpayers can check their eligibility and see if Direct File is a good fit.