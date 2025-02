A convicted killer on death row since 1999 is scheduled to be executed tonight for the murder of a couple in Charlotte County.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution yesterday, ensuring the execution proceeds as planned.

James Ford will receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, located about 50 minutes west of Jacksonville between Interstate 75 and Interstate 95.

A toddler who survived the attack is using social media to share her story. She said she uses social media to “use her voice that she says she didn’t have at the time at almost 2-years-old” to ensure her parents, Greg and Kimberly Malnory, are remembered and discussed daily.

The Malnorys were killed during a fishing trip on a sod farm in Charlotte County in 1997.

Greg Malnory was killed first, and Kimberly was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Their daughter survived the horrific murders and has been re-traumatized with each court date and update in the case since.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant on January 10, finalizing Ford’s fate.

The daughter expressed gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for signing the death warrant but has lived in fear of potential setbacks or delays.

With everything still on track for Ford’s execution on Thursday, WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte will be present at the Florida State Prison for the scheduled execution at 6 p.m.