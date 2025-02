The Fort Myers Beach Library plans to reopen its doors to the public on March 16.

The local landmark has been closed for over two years since Hurricane Ian, with one question on visitors’ minds; what took so long?

There was a lot of reconstruction that needed to be done, with one of the biggest projects being the elevator. The delays with parts and the most recent hurricanes didn’t help with the timeline for the library’s opening.

Lizbeth Mullemax is the operation manager for the Fort Myers Beach Library. She said that the library has been revamped.

“All of the panels, the windows, the glass, the flooring, everything had to be replaced. So obviously, with supply and us not being the only ones who lost an elevator, it took some time to get everything together,” said Mullemax.

However, with the elevator back in operation, the library and Mullemax are looking toward a new chapter.

“It is definitely a learning experience,” said Mullemax. “It’s something that we hadn’t prepared for before, after Hurricane Ian, obviously we couldn’t get on the island, so we were kind of in this what do we do next?”

Among the elevators, there were other reconstruction projects still needing to be completed, one being the mural right when visitors walk in the door.

The artist, Kim Goins, did the original painting, but after Hurricane Ian wiped everything out, she was more than willing to return and make it even better.

Mullemax described the artist’s dedication, saying “She was able to add in more sea creatures make it brighter. She added more features the second time around, and it’s been wonderful.”

Wonderful, the word that popped into many residents’ minds, including John McLean when they heard of the upcoming re-opening.

“This island is so special. We’re really resilient, and we really try and support each other in our recovery efforts. And I think that’s, I mean, I’m sure that’s common everywhere, but I think it’s uniquely FMB (Fort Myers Beach).”

Jan Fleming, a resident and volunteer with the library, couldn’t contain her excitement about everyone seeing the progress and renovations.

“It is emotional. It brings us a sense of normalcy back to our lives. It’s a great meeting place. everybody is thrilled and all looking forward to our grand opening,” says Fleming.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include food trucks, non-profit organizations, and more.