The Edison Festival of Light is set to illuminate downtown Fort Myers this weekend.

With excitement building for this beloved event, law enforcement is working diligently to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Edison Festival of Light parade will begin at Fort Myers High School, travel up U.S. Highway 41 and conclude in downtown Fort Myers.

Lt. Gloria Camacho of the Fort Myers Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau emphasized the extensive coordination required for the event.

“It takes a lot of people in order to put this event on and to get everything done that we need to accomplish before the event, during the event and after the event; a lot of moving parts,” said Camacho.

The police department is focusing on a range of safety measures, including road closures and crowd management.

“We use our Meridian barricades to block some of our larger streets that specifically is to impede a vehicle from coming towards the crowd,” said Camacho.

Multiple agencies, including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Fire Department and Lee County EMS are collaborating to provide support.

“Other city entities like the Fort Myers Fire Department, we have Lee County EMS assisting us as well,” said Camacho.

Technology also plays a crucial role in maintaining security at the Edison Festival of Light.

“We’ve already had things like our cameras downtown; we have our real-time crime center,” said Camacho.

With these measures in place, the community can look forward to a festive and safe Edison Festival of Light.

For more information on the event, click here.