The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for derelict boats in Southwest Florida and is asking for community assistance.

Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton scattered boats across the region, creating a lengthy removal process.

Teisha Miller, a Naples resident, described Naples Landing as “a collection site of boat debris” and “a boat graveyard.”

“The people who own them should be ashamed of themselves and should come pick them up,” said Miller.

According to Miller and her neighbors, these boats have been abandoned since Hurricane Ian.

“I didn’t realize that they hadn’t been reported, and who reports them?” questioned one Naples resident.

In response, the FWC began investigating after receiving an inquiry from WINK News.

“The inquiry that you guys sent is what alerted us to it, so we were able to immediately send an officer out there to look into it,” said Officer Bradley Johnson, FWC public information officer.

Johnson continued, “The one sailboat that you see listed on its side and partially submerged would be derelict because it’s sunken under the water. And the other two vessels were determined to be at risk of becoming derelict.”

Miller and her daughters played a role in notifying the FWC, who are now addressing the issue.

“Every day, they come out and patrol the waters, and I thank them for that as well,” said Miller. “So good. I’m glad something’s going to be done.”

The FWC is acting before the abandoned boats become a larger problem.

“There’s an environmental hazard there, and then there’s a safety risk as well,” said Johnson. “It can block navigable waterways or be a navigation hazard to other boaters on the water.”

Miller’s daughter, Addison Pereira, questioned, “Where could their owners be?”

FWC indicated that identifying the owners may take time.

“It really can be an extensive investigative process where we try and make sure we identify the boat, and we have the right responsible party,” said Johnson.

Once a vessel owner is notified, they have 21 days to resolve the issue by either bringing the vessel into compliance or removing it themselves, according to Johnson.

Johnson emphasized that reporting derelict boats is crucial.

“Anytime anyone points something like this out is great. It helps us get an officer out there and get that investigation process started,” said Johnson.

The FWC urges the community to report derelict boats to their wildlife hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

Indicators include water-filling areas that should be sealed and excessive marine growth.