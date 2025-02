Summer camp open house (WINK News)

Lee County Parks and Recreation Summer Camp has announced that registration opens in two weeks.

Registration is expected to draw thousands of youngsters to programs, outings, and activities at the department’s traditional camps, middle school camps and specialty camps.

According to the county, traditional camps are for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.

Middle school camps are for sixth through eighth grades.

Specialty and support needs camps’ ages vary.

Summer camp runs for seven weeks from Monday, June 16, through Friday, Aug. 1. The cost for camp is $85 per week per child, an increase from the previous rate of $75.

This adjustment enhances the camp experience by adding more program opportunities, such as an additional field trip at most sites.Â

Parents are encouraged to sign up early. Camp registration is ongoing as long as space is available.

Camp sites will participate in countywide initiatives, such as service-learning projects, fitness and wellness programs and National Park and Recreation Month.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Mon. Feb. 24.