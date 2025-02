Credit: Lee County School District

The Lee County School District has released its Spring town hall schedule, during which parents and community members can voice their opinions regarding their children’s education.

Following its first meeting in January, five more town halls will be held in various Lee County school locations.

According to the district, the format of each town hall will include remarks from a school board member, a question-and-answer session, and a presentation from Superintendent Dr. Denise Carlin about the school district’s priorities.

The priorities in question include ensuring safety within the schools, ensuring teacher retention, increasing student achievement, and empowering parents as partners in education.

The spring schedule is provided below:

Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N Recreation Park Way. Board Member Debbie Jordan will be present.

March 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Three Oaks Elementary, 19600 Cypress View Dr., in Fort Myers. Board Member Bill Ribble will be present.

March 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Oak Hammock Middle School, 5321 Tice St., in Fort Myers. Board Member Vanessa Chaviano will be present.

April 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Tanglewood Elementary, 1620 Manchester Blvd., in Fort Myers. Board Member Melisa Giovannelli will be present.

April 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lemuel Teal Middle School, 104 Arthur Ave., in Lehigh Acres. Board Member Armor Persons will be present